College suspends 6 kashmiri students: MP youth tries to slit hand, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to avoid arrest

A 20-year-old tried to slit his hand, praised India and raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” to escape police action for glorifying the militant who carried out the Pulwama attack as a “hunter”, and calling the slain CRPF troopers a “prey” in a Facebook post.

Monty alias Mohsin Khan was bleeding from his left hand, apparently from wounds made using a razor, as the police arrested him from Pali in Umaria district on Monday.

Local Bajrang Dal activists had approached the Birsinghpur Pali police station on Saturday after they saw the post and demanded that Monty be booked. They also reached his home but Monty had managed to escape.

A K Jha, in-charge of Pali police station, said the youth apologised for his remark and tried to placate the angry local residents by praising India and with slogans like “Jai Shri Ram”.

Jha said Monty had five different IDs on social media and appeared to collect information about the Islamic State and other terror groups. He said the youth’s injury was minor and alleged that Monty was addicted to drugs like nitravet.

Police have booked Monty under IPC Sections 153, 153 (A) and 153 (B) for provoking riots and for causing disharmony between two religious groups.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a motion condemning the attack in Pulwama and expressing solidarity with the Union government. The motion was proposed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath and seconded by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava.

Nath and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised tomato growers in Jhabua district’s Petlawad for announcing that they will not sell their produce to customers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a nursing college in Bhopal suspended six Kashmiri students after receiving a complaint that they posted anti-national content related to the Pulwama attack on social media.

Superintendent of Police ( Bhopal-South) Sampat Upadhyay told The Indian Express that the college suspended six students after a Hindu outfit submitted a written complaint about the alleged anti-national remarks on social media.

Upadhyay said the students are not in Bhopal and no case has been filed against anyone. “Our first priority is to ensure security of Kashmiri students,” he said.

FIR against Shehla Rashid over tweet

Dehradun: An FIR was Monday lodged against former JNUSU vice-president Shehla Rashid over her tweet regarding the safety of Kashmiri students in Dehradun. After local resident Devraj complained that Shehla had tweeted to “smear the image of Uttarakhand and spread communal hatred”, an FIR was filed at Prem Nagar police station here.

On Saturday, Rashid had tweeted: “#SOSKashmir 15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin institute. Police is present but unable to disperse he mob.”

(ENS)