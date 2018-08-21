College student killed outside Madhya Pradesh college

A girl was killed by a man who she filed molestation case against.(Representational Image) A girl was killed by a man who she filed molestation case against.(Representational Image)

A 23-year- old student was killed outside her college in Seoni on Monday by a man against whom she had filed a case of molestation in February this year.

Anil Mishra, 38, was arrested when he tried to flee from the spot outside Netaji Subash Chandra Bose College after hitting the student on her head with a stone. Bystanders told the police that the two were talking to each other when he allegedly pulled her by hair and hit her with a stone.

Ranu Nagotra, a First Year Arts student, was bleeding heavily when she was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Vivek Raj told The Indian Express that the victim and the accused knew each for a couple of years. He said the accused, a mason, wanted to marry her but her family was against the marriage.

In February, a molestation case was lodged against Anil in Lakhnadon Police Station and the trial was on. Around 11 am, the accused came on his bike and accosted the victim who was on her way to college. The SP said after the victim fell down Anil hit her with a stone weighing more than 10 kg. A head constable who was nearby nabbed the accused. The police have seized the stone.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App