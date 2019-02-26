College student gangraped in Prayagraj, 1 held

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a student of Ayurvedic Medicine in Jhusi area of Prayagraj on Saturday.

Police have arrested Shiv Sagar Yadav, while two other accused — Amit Pasi (23) and Vineet (25) — are on the run. Police said the woman had sustained serious injuries on her face and private parts and is undergoing treatment at a Prayagraj hospital. Doctors have said her condition is stable, they said.

“Prime accused Shiv Sagar Yadav was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody. Two other accused, Amit and Vineet, are on the run,” said Narendra Kumar Singh, Addl SP, trans-Yamuna (Prayagraj). He said the medical examination of the victim has been conducted and the report is awaited.

Prayagraj Circle Officer Adesh Kumar Tyagi said that according to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, she had come home to attend a wedding and left on Saturday morning for her college. “While she was waiting for a bus, Shiv Sagar came in his car. They knew each other. He offered to drop her to Varanasi from where she could travel to her college and she agreed,” said Tyagi.

Shiv Sagar then called his friend Amit and cousin Vineet, said Tyagi. “They came soon and got into the car. Shiv Sagar drove around for sometime before heading to Vineet’s house in Jhusi where he lived alone.”

“All three accused then consumed liquor and sexually assaulted the woman. They assaulted her when she objected. Later, Amit and Vineet fled the spot. Shiv Sagar could not escape as he was heavily drunk,” said Tyagi.

“The woman then called up her parents and her father reached Vineet’s house,” he said.

Shiv Sagar, Vineet and Amit have been booked under various charges, including gang rape and loot. The complainant has alleged that the accused also took away the woman’s gold chain.