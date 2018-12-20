College student gangraped in Agra; two held, two absconding

Agra Police on Wednesday arrested two youths in connection with the gangrape of a 19-year-old college student. The incident occurred the previous night, when the woman was on her way to her coaching class.

Advertising

A medical examination confirmed sexual assault and injuries to her head and face sustained when she tried to fight back, said police.

A senior police official said that the arrested accused and two other youths allegedly took her to a secluded area by force, and gangraped her.

On Tuesday evening, the victim’s father filed a police complaint that his daughter left home around 5 pm. Four youths caught up with her on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to a ghat, where they raped her, the complaint stated.

Advertising

“During investigation, we found that the sequence of events mentioned in the complaint was wrong. The girl was sitting with a friend in an isolated area when the four miscreants reached the spot and started misbehaving with them. Two of the youths caught hold of her male friend while others dragged the woman to a nearby plot and raped her. The miscreants later escaped, leaving her there,” the SHO said.

He added that one of the accused is a vegetable vendor and the other works as a labourer in a factory. Police are conducting raids to trace the two other accused.

The woman was sent home after treatment at a local hospital.