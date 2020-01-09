College girl raped at gunpoint in Patna; 3 held, 1 still on the run

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the four accused forced the girl at gunpoint to sit in a car near a mall, police said. (Representational Image) The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the four accused forced the girl at gunpoint to sit in a car near a mall, police said. (Representational Image)

An undergraduate student was allegedly raped by two men at gunpoint in Patna on Monday evening. The case was registered on Tuesday after the girl recounted the incident to a friend. The victim is pursuing a distance education undergraduate programme from an institute in the state capital. She had been staying with her sister in Patna.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said the two accused — Vikas Kumar and Kush Kumar — who had allegedly assisted the main accused, Vinayak Singh and Sandeep Mukhiya, have been arrested. Vinayak surrendered before a Patna court on Wednesday. Sandeep is absconding. All the accused are from a local gang, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the four accused forced the girl at gunpoint to sit in a car near a mall, police said. Two of them allegedly raped her in an apartment behind another mall. The girl told the women’s police station in Patna that she was left at a city roundabout with the threat that a video of the incident would be made public if she reported the incident to the police.

A police officer said the victim was known to Sandeep, a resident of Dulhin Bazar near Patna, who had a parking contract business in the state capital. He had also contested panchayat elections unsuccessfully. Vinayak Singh from Hajipur has a previous criminal record.

Kush and Vikas, who were associated with Vinayak, allegedly ran a gang and committed petty crimes.

Patna women police station in-charge Aarti Jaiswal said, “The site of the incident has been sealed to preserve forensic evidence. We have booked the accused for rape and under Arms Act provisions.”

Bihar Police reported 1,165 cases of rape until September 2019 as against 1,475 in 2018, 1,108 in 2017 and 1,008 in 2016.

