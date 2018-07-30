College girl killed during alleged snatching attempt in Kerala

According to local media reports, Nimisha, a final-year student of MES College, was killed during a snatching attempt by the attacker who barged into her home in Idathikkad near Perumbavoor. (representational use only) According to local media reports, Nimisha, a final-year student of MES College, was killed during a snatching attempt by the attacker who barged into her home in Idathikkad near Perumbavoor. (representational use only)

Two years after a 29-year-old law student was raped and murdered allegedly by a migrant labourer in Perumbavoor, the town in Ernakulam district has been mired with the news of another brutal murder.

According to local media reports, Nimisha, a final-year student of MES College, was killed during a snatching attempt by the attacker who barged into her home in Idathikkad near Perumbavoor. The attacker was allegedly attempting to snatch the jewellery of the victim’s grandmother when he slit Nimisha’s throat. Nimisha was rushed to the local hospital by horrified neighbours but died on the way. Her father, who drives an autorickshaw, was also injured in the attack.

The attacker, reportedly a migrant labourer from West Bengal, was handed over to the police by the locals. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the identity of the attacker. Senior police officials and forensic experts are present at the spot gathering evidence.

Perumbavoor is known as the hub of migrant labourers in the state, with thousands of them working mainly in the construction sector and nearby rubber plantations. A 2013 study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation had pegged the population of migrant workers at 25 lakh in the state. However, the ‘floating’ nature of the population and its tendency to shift from one location to another within a short time have made it difficult for the government to document their exact numbers. A large segment of the migrant worker population is from West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd