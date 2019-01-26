‘Collector sahab padhenge’: MP minister fails to read out R-Day speech

Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi on Saturday found herself in a tough spot after she was unable to read out her entire speech during a Republic Day celebration programme in Gwalior. The women and child development minister subsequently asked the district collector to take over from where she left.

Advertising

After struggling for a few moments to read out her written address to the audience, Devi said, “Collector sahab padhenge (Collector will read it for you.” The minister then handed over her speech to district collector Bharat Yadav.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi in Gwalior asks the Collector to read out her #RepublicDay speech pic.twitter.com/vEvy1YVjRM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

Speaking to reporters later, she said, “I was sick for the past two days, you can ask the doctor. But it is okay, the collector read it properly.”

Devi had won the assembly election from Dabra constituency of Gwalior on a Congress ticket and was made a minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.