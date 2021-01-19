Collector orders probe into goat, roosters as prize for volley ball tournament

The match was played in presence of a large number of people and the prizes were given away to the respective teams. (Representational)

Valsad district collector has initiated an inquiry into a volleyball tournament where the organisers gave a goat to the winning team and roosters to the runners up.

The tournament was organised by youths of Karchond, a tribal-dominated village in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district, and the final night volleyball match was held on January 12 between two teams from the village.

The organisers had printed invitation cards mentioning Rs 501 and one goat for the winning team, and one rooster each for the members of the runners up team, along with a cash prize of Rs 201.

The match was played in presence of a large number of people and the prizes were given away to the respective teams.

Photos and videos of prize distribution went viral on social media that was noticed by Valsad district collector RR Raval who ordered Dharampur sub-divisional magistrate to probe into it.

“We got information (about the prizes) from social media and I have set up an inquiry by Dharampur sub-divisional magistrate… The team will also find out what the teams would do with the goat and the roosters,” said Raval.

Yogesh Bhoya, one of the organisers of the event and a resident of Karchond village, said, “Every year we organise a volleyball tournament and give shields and cash prizes. The shield will be of no use as it is kept in the showcase, so we decided to give away roosters and goats, so that the players can raise them and take benefit.”