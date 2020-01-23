Collector assaults BJP workers, feeds milk to Congress workers: ex-minister

In a one-minute video shared by news agency ANI, a participant of the rally is seen pulling the hair of Deputy Collector Priya, after she had hit and dragged a few BJP workers. In a one-minute video shared by news agency ANI, a participant of the rally is seen pulling the hair of Deputy Collector Priya, after she had hit and dragged a few BJP workers.

At a rally to demand action against two woman IAS officers — District Collector Nidhi Nivedita and SDM Priya Verma — in Rajgarh district on Wednesday, former minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav set off a political blame-game when he said the collector assaulted BJP workers but fed milk to Congress workers.

The rally was held to demand action against the two officers for allegedly assaulting and abusing BJP workers on Sunday during a rally in support of the new citizenship law.

The Opposition wanted the administration to file an FIR against the officer duo.

The Congress on the other hand, said BJP leaders had used offensive language that lowered the dignity of the officers at Wednesday’s rally and demanded an FIR against them.

While both officers maintain that they used force because the BJP workers were getting unruly, the party has alleged the officers were working at the behest of the Congress.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Speaking at Wednesday’s rally, Yadav, who was addressing the crowd in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya — among other senior leaders — alleged that the collector discriminated between Congress and BJP workers.

“Congress karyakartaonko prem se doodh pilati hai. Godh mein bithake doodh pilati hai… aur BJP karyakartaonko chaata marti hai, dande marti hai. Ye badle ki bhavna hai (She feeds milk to Congress workers. She makes them sit in her lap and feeds them… and she slaps BJP workers. Hits them with sticks. This is a vendetta.”

Speaking at the same rally, Vijayvargiya said he had heard the collector was a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). “The JNU virus has come to Rajgarh”, he said, adding, “We know how to get rid of the virus democratically.”

Speaking separately, former Assembly speaker Sitasaran Sharma and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava also attacked the collector.

“The Constitution does not give you the right to slap someone,” Bhargava said, adding “but for the same Constitution, you would have been cooking at home.”

Sharma went on to suggest that the collector was only able to slap the BJP worker on Sunday because he may not have been paying attention. Or else “BJP workers know how to twist hands”, he added.

Chouhan, who wanted the collector booked, asked: “Madam, who gave you the authority? You are an administrative officer, does the Constitution and law give you the right to slap someone at will?”

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Action was taken against police officers who tried to control people raising incendiary slogans (at anti-CAA rallies) and indulging in violence,” Agrawal said. Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja reacted saying that by using language, the BJP was lowering the morale of officers.

He added that no BJP leader had come forward so far to apologise for Yadav’s remarks.

