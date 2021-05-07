Collective effort behind Kerala win, not just Pinarayi: CPM mouthpiece

Days after the CPM-led LDF created history in Kerala by retaining power in the state for the first time since 1977 and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came in for all-round praise with many calling him the architect of the victory, the CPM’s mouthpiece on Thursday disagreed with the assessment that the victory was solely because of the “personality and role” of Vijayan and argued that it was the result of “both individual and collective efforts”.

Former CPM general secretary Prakash Karat in the editorial in ‘People’s Democracy’ wrote that there is an effort “by sections of the media and some political commentators to reduce this historic victory solely to the personality and role of Pinarayi Vijayan”.

“According to them, it is the emergence of a ‘supreme leader’ or ‘strong man’ that was the main reason for the electoral success of the LDF. They claim that one man dominates the government and party. There is no doubt that Pinarayi Vijayan, as chief minister, set a new standard in providing political guidance to policy-making…,” he wrote.

“Nevertheless, the victory is the result of both individual and collective efforts. As far as the CPI(M) and the LDF are concerned, the incoming ministry will continue the tradition of collective work and individual responsibility.”