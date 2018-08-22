Collection drives in DU, JNU and Jamia for helping Kerala

At the Faculty of Arts, students stood and collected money in a box. (File) At the Faculty of Arts, students stood and collected money in a box. (File)

Students from different colleges and universities in Delhi have taken up the cudgels to collect relief material for the Kerala floods. At Delhi University’s Delhi School of Economics, Alisha George and her friends set up a table and chair and collected food articles from students. “We started it from today (Tuesday) and will collect till Friday. We will take these collections and drop them at the NGO Goonj, as we are told they are transporting these articles to Kerala. For those who want to contribute money, we are guiding them and giving details of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” said George, a second-year Masters student pursuing Economics who hails from Kerala.

At the Faculty of Arts, students stood and collected money in a box. They said they would be depositing the funds in the CM’s Relief Fund.

“We started from today (Tuesday) only, so we haven’t collected much. But we’re hoping that we can make a substantial contribution,” said Pramiti, a second-year Masters student. At Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), students held a general body meeting on Monday, and have been collecting funds outside the campus adjacent to both the college entrances. The college’s National Service Scheme is looking after the supplies’ collection.

At other colleges such as St Stephen’s and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), students have come together to collect articles for relief.

In other universities as well, collection drives are on. At Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the students’ union is collecting flood relief materials. A student group from Jamia Millia Islamia went around Batla House and adjoining areas, collecting relief material. Teachers of the varsity have also pledged to donate a month’s salary towards flood relief.

Meanwhile, an advocate has written to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice that the cost, if any, imposed on the litigants be diverted towards relief fund for Kerala, where people are in “pain and distress” owing to the flood situation there. The suggestion, in the form of a letter, was sent to Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, urging citizens of the country as well as the party of legal system to understand that a lot more needs to be done for the fellow citizens to provide them desired help and support. As per sources close to the Chief Justice registry, no decision has been taken as of now. The source, however, said that the Chief Justice has requested all judges and people in the registry to donate some amount as per their wish. ens

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd