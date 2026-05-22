Hours after retirement party, principal falls to his death in under-construction drain

Hours after smiling for photos at his retirement party, 60-year-old retired principal Rameshwar Rawal tragically died after his bike fell into an uncovered, under-construction drain in Kota. (Image Enhanced with Gemini)

On Wednesday evening, retired principal Rameshwar Rawal was felicitated by his former colleagues at his retirement party. They reportedly garlanded the 60-year-old and honoured him with a Rajasthani turban. Rawal also posed for photos with his friends.

These would be Rawal’s last photos, as hours later, his bike fell into an under-construction drain while he was on his way home. As his family desperately searched for him, Rawal’s body was found the next day.

ASI Dharmveer Singh, posted at Kota’s Borkhera police station, said, “We received information that there is a bike in the drain. The information was only about the bike, but when the bike was pulled out, there was a body underneath it. It was taken to the Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital (MBS), where the doctors declared him dead.”