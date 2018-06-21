Collapse of opportunistic J&K govt comes as relief: Congress

The Congress working group on J&K chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met to take stock of the situation after imposition of Governor’s rule. The Congress working group on J&K chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met to take stock of the situation after imposition of Governor’s rule.

Hours after J&K was placed under Governor’s rule, the Congress on Wednesday said the collapse of the “opportunistic” BJP-PDP coalition has come as a relief and that the BJP cannot run away from owning responsibility for messing up the state.

The party asked the Centre to spell out its plan to restore normalcy in the state and engage with various sections to win their hearts and minds.

The Congress working group on J&K chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met to take stock of the situation after imposition of Governor’s rule. The Congress accused the BJP and the PDP of pushing J&K into an “abyss of darkness” through political opportunism and “lust for power”.

“It is a relief that the opportunistic coalition has collapsed,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters along with AICC general secretary in charge of J&K Ambika Soni. Referring to the increase in ceasefire violations, he said the BJP-led Central government has failed to protect the borders. “Unprecedented terror attacks on our security installations, killing of our jawans and civilians, rising incidents of stone-pelting, radicalisation of the youth and burning of schools, raising of Pak-ISIS flags have marred the years of the BJP-PDP government (in J&K),” he said.

“In the last 48 months, 379 jawans and 239 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir alone. Compare this with the last 48 months of the Congress government during which 139 jawans and 78 civilians were killed,” he said. Azad asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out his plan to ensure peace and normality in the state.

