Coldest night in Jammu in five years, flights cancelled, trains delayed

A frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

All morning flights from Jammu were cancelled on Monday due to dense fog as the cold wave tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir. The winter capital Jammu recorded the season’s coldest night in five years as the mercury dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar shivered at minus (-) 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Normal life remained out of gear in many places and authorities allowed only one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on the NH-44 due to road widening work and slippery conditions.

Trains to Jammu from Punjab were late by a few hours, according to sources.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Ladakh’s Drass at

-28.8 degrees Celsius followed by Leh at -20.1 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in Kashmir recorded

-10.2 degrees Celsius followed by Gulmarg at -7.8 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu region, Banihal was the coldest at -1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhaderwah at -0.9 degrees Celsius.

Jammu had recorded its coldest night on December 28, 1998, when the mercury went down to 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest period of winter when there are chances of frequent snowfall and the temperature drops considerably. ‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and ends on January 31.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App