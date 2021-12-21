Cold wave, dense fog in store for north, central parts of country

The MET department has predicted cold to severe cold wave conditions over central, north and east India in the next two days, following which a relief is likely. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Delhi grappled with a cold wave on Tuesday as the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital city, settled at four degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. On Monday, the national capital had recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season.

Cold wave conditions were observed on Tuesday at a few places over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and at isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Telangana, official said.

Visibility will continue to remain affected as “dense fog” conditions are expected at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan. These states will also experience ground frost conditions today.

The Western Himalayan region will see moderate rainfall and scattered snowfall from December 22. Hailstorm conditions are likely over the north-eastern states till December 25.

In Jammu and Kashmir, water bodies have frozen across the valley due to extreme cold wave conditions over the last week. There is also a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in most places from December 22 to 25.

West Bengal also recorded cold conditions as mercury in Kolkata plummeted to 11.2 degrees, while Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius. There will be no major change in the night temperature in West Bengal for the next two days.