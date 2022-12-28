As severe cold wave hits, northwest India may see respite from tomorrow

As severe cold wave conditions continued across northern India Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast has said that there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India in the next two days. The temperature is expected to again fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

“Cold wave conditions in northwest India would abate from Wednesday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. However, the relief is likely to be short-lived,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, was quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Whereas, dense to very dense fog is also likely to continue in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan over the next four to five days, the IMD bulletin stated.

Snow-covered Himalayas mountain range after fresh snowfall, seen from Shimla, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo) Snow-covered Himalayas mountain range after fresh snowfall, seen from Shimla, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The national capital, meanwhile, woke up to a chilly morning. The weather observatory in Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated on Wednesday.

Punjab | Dense fog envelops Amritsar as cold wave grips the city. As per IMD, Amristar is to witness a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum temperature of 15°C with fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later pic.twitter.com/ZC2nVrQBKb — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Parts of Delhi had reeled under intense cold conditions yesterday, as its minimum temperature fell below that of hill stations like Dharamshala and Nainital.

People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, India Gate, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma) People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, India Gate, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)

Meanwhile, Churu in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures dropping below 0 degrees Celsius on Dec. 27. At the peak of summer, temperatures in Churu can go up to 50 degrees Celsius, but the mercury drops below zero as winter takes hold of the city.

A woman basks her hands on bonfire to keep herself warm on a cold winter day, in Haridwar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) A woman basks her hands on bonfire to keep herself warm on a cold winter day, in Haridwar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Up north, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed an intense cold wave as minimum temperatures dropped to or below freezing points in most places. Keylong in Lahaul valley recorded minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Solan and Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh’s meteorological centre has predicted light rainfall at isolated places in lower, mid, and higher hills on Thursday. It added that rains are likely at isolated places and in mid-hills, and rains or snow is likely at isolated places in higher hills on Friday.