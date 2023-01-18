Amid Cold wave, rainfall expected in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh: IMD

Severe cold wave conditions will continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s latest weather bulletin. But the weather department predicts a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by about 4-6 degrees celsius between January 19 and 21.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, scarttered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over the plains of Northwest India, the IMD said. Less intense cold wave conditions will persist on Thursday in these areas, the IMD said. Parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will also witness a dip in temperatures on Thursday, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely in isolated parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya between January 18 and 20 (Wednesday and Friday).

Temperatures will also rise over Gujarat till January 20, the IMD said. No significant change in minimum temperature is expected in the rest of the country over the next 4-5 days.

Delhi reports most number of cold wave days in January in a decade; respite soon

Delhi has seen the most number of cold wave days in January in at least a decade.

The national capital recorded its eighth cold wave day Wednesday when the minimum temperature was 2.6 degree Celsius, five degree below the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) records a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature is 4 degree or less.

Intense cold in Rajasthan, Sikar’s Fatehpur records minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday, according to PTI. Sikar, Churu and Karauli recorded night temperatures below the freezing point, while Fatehpur registered minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.