Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 1.1 deg C

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT department said Tuesday.

Adampur in Punjab was the coldest at 1.1 degrees Celsius followed by Amritsar at 1.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Several other places in Punjab reeled under piercing chill with the temperature in Bathinda settling at 1.8 degrees Celsius followed by Halwara (2.5 degrees), Pathankot (3.1 degrees), Ludhiana (5.7 degrees), Patiala (6.4 degrees) and Gurdaspur at a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, meteorological department officials said.

Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at a low of 3 degrees Celsius followed by Hisar (3.2 degrees), Karnal and Sirsa at identical 3.6 degrees Celsius each, Rohtak (5.4 degrees) and Bhiwani at 3.8 degrees Celsius.