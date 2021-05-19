Coimbatore temple consecrates ‘Corona Devi’ idol to protect people from pandemic

However, the local authorities said that the people in the surrounding areas have been informed not to visit the temple as lockdown restrictions are enforced. (Express photo)

In the wake of the deadly Covid outbreak, the authorities of Kamatchipuri Adhinam, a temple in Coimbatore, have consecrated ‘Corona Devi’, a black stone idol of 1.5 feet tall, to protect people from the virus. The temple management is planning to organize Maha Yagam soon with special poojas to the deity for 48 days.

This comes at a time when when the second wave of the pandemic has caused untold suffering, with healthcare workers battling physical exhaustion and mental fatigue. The government is also battling hard to keep liquid oxygen, vaccines and other drugs in stock.

However, the local authorities said that the people in the surrounding areas have been informed not to visit the temple as lockdown restrictions are enforced.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anand Bharathi, the manager of Kamatchipuri Adhinam, said consecrating deities to protect people from deadly diseases have been in practice for many years. He cited Plague Mariamman temple in the vicinity as an example.

“People are affected by Covid-19. So, our Guruji informed us in our dream to do something like this to save people. The consecration ceremony was held yesterday (Tuesday) and we started offering the poojas from today (Wednesday),” he said.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 33,059 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,64,350. With 364 casualties, the state’s Covid-19 toll rose to 18,369 on Tuesday.