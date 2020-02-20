KSRTC bus accident: At least 20 killed as bus collides with truck in Coimbatore

KSRTC bus accident: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said both the driver and conductor were among those killed in the accident. KSRTC bus accident: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said both the driver and conductor were among those killed in the accident.

At least 20 people were killed and several injured in a major accident in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore early on Thursday morning after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a container truck. The bus was on its way to Kerala’s Ernakulam from Karnataka’s Bengaluru and the accident took place in Avinashi town.

A Coimbatore police official confirmed to The Indian Express that 20 people were killed in the accident.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said both the driver and conductor were among those killed in the accident. “Preliminary information from Kerala SRTC people says that both driver and conductor have died. The Scania Multi-axle bus left Shanthi Nagar bus station in Bengaluru at 8.15 pm yesterday.”

Confirming the incident, Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran said, “48 passengers were on board. Most of them are from Kerala, going to Ernakulam, Palakkad, Trissur.” The bodies have been taken to the Tirupur government hospital.

Deputy Tehsildar of Tiruppur, Alagarasan said, “The accident took place at 3:30 am today. Over 100 officers including police and Medical Staffs are carrying out the rescue work.” He also said that the container came in the wrong direction and rammed into the bus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

“All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur,” ANI quoted the CMO as saying.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Tamil Nadu, five people were killed in a collision between a private omni luxury bus and a mini-bus which was traveling from Kanyakumari to Rajasthan.

