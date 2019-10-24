CoI report against Armyman for being honeytrapped by suspected ISI agent

A court of inquiry was submitted by Bihar and Jharkhand Army sub-centre at Danapur to Central Command, Lucknow against a Punjab Regiment soldier facing allegations of being “honeytrapped” by a Karachi girl who is a suspected ISI agent. The soldier had been posted at Danapur centre on deputation.

The girl had befriended the soldier through a fake Facebook account, claiming that she was Indian with an Army background.

Danapur sub-centre sources said Surjit Singh, who was posted as runner, had been under watch of Army intelligence after he was mostly found on social media, chatting with the girl under the fake identity of Anushka. After he was caught sharing a photograph with background of the Army office, he had to face a court of inquiry this July. The soldier had been chatting with the girl for about four months.

“A court of inquiry report was submitted to Central Command office this September. We do not have updates on if any action has been taken against the jawan”, Central Command spokesperson Gargi Malik said.