‘NEET exam over’: Centre okays unblocking of Cockroach Janta Party’s X handle

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke interacts with supporters as he arrives to meet environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 8th day of his hunger strike during a protest, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi High Court allowed the unblocking of Cockroach Janta Party’s X account after the Centre Tuesday conceded that it has no objection to the unblocking.

The government orally added that it wants people to be more “circumspect”. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, “I have no difficulty (with unblocking of the account). I just want everyone to be more circumspect.”

The concession from the government comes with the conclusion of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination.

SG Mehta said, “It was blocked at a time when NEET examination was to take place. Lakhs of students were to appear… several posts (on X) which would’ve created chaos among students and parents. Now the examination is over.”