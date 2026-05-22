Cockroach Janta Party vs Oggy Janta Party: Internet has a new political ‘battle’

The internet has found its newest obsession which is a political clash between two virtual parties — the self-styled Oggy Janata Party (OJP) and the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Inspired by the cartoon Oggy and the Cockroaches, the online rivalry has exploded across social media platforms, political parody into a full-fledged meme movement.

The newly formed Oggy Janata Party has positioned itself as the opponent of the Cockroach Janta Party, questioning the latter’s motives, campaign and political affiliations. Their exchanges and satire have triggered intense reactions online, with users flooding Instagram and X with memes, jokes and mock political debates.

OJP targets CJP founder over alleged political links

In one of its recent Instagram posts, the OJP stressed on alleged links between Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The group pointed to Dipke’s earlier involvement with AAP’s social media and election campaign team.

The post also pointed to a 2024 message, in which Dipke thanked former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before leaving for Boston.

“I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities you provided me while working with you. Leaving for Boston with your guidance as my compass. No distance will ever weaken my commitment to AAP,” Dipke had written.

‘Kill all cockroaches’: OJP announces motto

According to the Oggy Janata Party’s official website, its central mission is straightforward and unapologetically dramatic — “kill all kinds of cockroaches”.

“Any roach. Any size. Any species. Dead,” the website states, leaning fully into the cartoon-inspired rivalry that has now become a viral internet phenomenon.

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The parody outfit also provoked conversation online after sharing a montage featuring Indian freedom fighters alongside a caption criticising young people for identifying themselves as “cockroaches”.

“A land shaped by the sharpness of swords is witnessing its youths taking pride in calling themselves ‘cockroaches’. Truly the ‘peak unemployment’ symptoms!” the post read.

The statement drew mixed reactions online, with some users applauding the satire while others criticised the increasingly polarised meme war.

Animal welfare manifesto

Shifting from parody politics to social messaging, the OJP released a six-point “Animal Rights Manifesto” promising better care for stray animals across India.

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“We believe a compassionate India is a strong India. Our Animal Rights Manifesto promises free healthcare for every stray, strict cruelty laws, more shelters, daily feeding missions and adoption awareness campaigns across every city. Because every life matters and we mean it,” the group said in an Instagram post.

The accompanying visual featured cartoon character Oggy dressed in a white kurta-pyjama surrounded by animals, adding to the campaign’s satirical political aesthetic.

In an Instagram post, OJP posted, “The nation that calls the cow its mother is also the world’s largest beef exporter. The irony writes itself. A dog was beaten. A cow was stabbed. A cat was burned alive. And the punishment? A fine of ₹50. India needs strict animal cruelty laws — not just on paper, but in action.” “We believe a compassionate India is a strong India. Our Animal Rights Manifesto promises free healthcare for every stray, strict cruelty laws, more shelters, daily feeding missions and adoption awareness campaigns across every city. Because every life matters and we mean it,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oggy janta party 🇮🇳🐾 (@oggy.janata.partyy)

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OJP raises NEET paper leak issue

The group also weighed in on the NEET paper leak controversy through another social media campaign demanding justice for students. A poster shared online featured the OJP mascot alongside the slogan “Students deserve justice.”

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The Oggy Janata Party, whose Instagram bio reads “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based ‘CJP’,” has already gathered more than 10,000 followers shortly after launch, turning what began as a meme into one of the internet’s most talked-about parody movements.

The CJP, too, launched a campaign, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.