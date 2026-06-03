Journalist, filmmaker, IIT alumnus: Cockroach Janta Party names 3 spokespersons

The Cockroach Janta Party, a “youth pressure group” according to founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Wednesday announced three prominent social media influencers as its spokespersons.
The announcement was made on the heels of Dipke’s proposed sit-in protest to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the capital’s Jantar Mantar this Saturday, a day after prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk pledged support to it.
In a clearer indication of the group now having added a structural dimension to its ranks soon after catching social media by surprise on the basis of a satirical post last month, investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of chief spokesperson, the group announced.
Political researcher, author, and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the global management consulting firm McKinsey, Ashutosh Ranka, will also take on the role of spokespersons along with Das, the group added.
“Das joins the Cockroach Janta Party as an official spokesperson, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the field of journalism. He has spent several years investigating, analysing, and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues. Das was also one of the persons who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at the India Gate,” the group announced.
Dahiya, it added, steps into the role of spokesperson backed by “a formidable track record in political research and strategic analysis”. A writer, content creator, and filmmaker, Dahiya has authored two best-selling books and studied at Delhi Technological University.
Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and London School of Economics, transitioned into strategic management consulting at McKinsey in London, where he advised top-tier international organizations on complex operational and economic strategies.
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“He returned to India last year and has led several public movements in Jaipur focused on environmental, educational and youth issues, such as Dol Ka Badh, Amaira Suicide case, NEET Paper leak,” the group added.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More