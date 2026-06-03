Journalist, filmmaker, IIT alumnus: Cockroach Janta Party names 3 spokespersons

The Cockroach Janta Party has named Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka as its spokespersons. (Photos: X/@@SauravDassss @VijetaDahiya @AshutoshRanka)

The Cockroach Janta Party, a “youth pressure group” according to founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Wednesday announced three prominent social media influencers as its spokespersons.

The announcement was made on the heels of Dipke’s proposed sit-in protest to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the capital’s Jantar Mantar this Saturday, a day after prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk pledged support to it.

In a clearer indication of the group now having added a structural dimension to its ranks soon after catching social media by surprise on the basis of a satirical post last month, investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of chief spokesperson, the group announced.