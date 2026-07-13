‘History will ask what India did’: CJP’s open letter on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Three weeks into the protest against the country’s “corrupt education system” at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Saurav Das, in an open letter to the Indian citizens, escalated his public appeal, voicing his anguish over normalising silence and indifference towards sufferings.

He said the nation has failed an activist like Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, aligning with the CJP’s demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak. “If we cannot stand up now, history will not ask what Sonam Wangchuk did for India. It will ask what India did when Sonam Wangchuk needed her,” Das wrote.

#SOS: To every Indian, Things are looking grimmer by the day. I don’t know how much longer Sonam sir can hold on. He keeps telling us he can. But those of us sitting beside him are terribly worried. This is a man who could have chosen a life of comfort and recognition.… pic.twitter.com/52WzkSv08Z — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 12, 2026

Expressing concerns about his deteriorating health, he said, “This is a man who could have chosen a life of comfort and recognition. Instead, the recipient of a Ramon Magsaysay Award, an honour equivalent to the Nobel Prize, is putting his own life at risk for the future of our children, the young, and this country. He sits for those dead students murdered by a broken, corrupt education system.”

Stating that Wangchuk is sacrificing his body and his life for a greater cause, Das rued: “It makes me think what does it say about US that a son of India, who brought us such great honour before the world, has to starve himself to death simply to be heard by his own government?”

Asserting that he does not conform to this “idea” of India, Das said: “Somewhere along the way, we stopped feeling. We began to accept silence when there should have been outrage, indifference where there should have been compassion. We have become spectators to suffering. We have convinced ourselves that someone ELSE will speak, someone ELSE will act.

Das apologised for failing a man like Wngchuk. “We are failing you by allowing a nation to reach a point where a man of your integrity and stature must gamble with his own life just to make those in power LISTEN. We are failing you because we normalised arrogance over empathy. We normalised power over compassion. And we normalised indifference over conscience,” he said.

Mentioning CJP’s scheduled march to Parliament on July 20, Das said, “July 20 is our last attempt to save you (Wangchuk)”.

About the protest

The Cockraoch Janta Party is a satirical political party catapulted to the limelight after its Instagram page counted over 2 crore followers soon after its debut. The movement was triggered by a courtroom comment by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, comparing some youth to cockroaches.

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The CJP’s voice spread beyond social media as they kicked off their indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding accountability for India’s education system. Wangchuk joined in and sat on a hunger strike at the dharna manch supporting the cause.