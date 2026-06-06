Cockroach Janta Party stages protest, demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: 7 things you need to know

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, front in white, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, left, and others raise slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Members and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are staging a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan. The claimed him to be “directly responsible” for the recent exam paper leaks in major national-level examinations across the country, including NEET.

The group’s founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived from the United States early Saturday, where the Delhi Police granted him permission to hold the protest at the site from 10 am to 5 pm. The Delhi Police have stepped up deployment across the national Capital, including outside the homes of VIPs — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been targeted by the protesters.