Congress silent, its allies come out in support of Cokcroach Janta Party’s protest

As the CJP on Saturday gave the Centre a seven-day deadline to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Opposition parties, except the Congress, welcomed the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying it was an expression of frustration of the youth of the country.

Congress leaders maintained a measured silence, with insiders saying that the party suspects CJP was backed by AAP and will take a “wait and watch” approach.

Senior Congress leaders told The Indian Express the party was suspicious of CJP’s social media presence and how it was given so much time on TV debates and the permission to hold a protest in the Capital.

In a post on X, Congress Social Media & Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate, without naming the CJP, said the party stands firmly with Gen Z.

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐋𝐘 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐙. Congress party has been at the forefront – championing the causes of Gen Z. Ensuring they are heard, amplifying their voices, addressing their concerns, and fighting relentlessly to protect their future. In the last… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 6, 2026

“The Congress party has been at the forefront – championing the causes of Gen Z. Ensuring they are heard, amplifying their voices, addressing their concerns, and fighting relentlessly to protect their future. In the last one month alone, NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress have organised over 50 protests across the country against the NEET paper leak scandal and the CBSE marking mess.”

Listing out the number of times Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was stopped from meeting victims of a tragedy or visit sensitive places, Shrinate said that in such a scenario, if someone is easily allowed by Delhi Police to protest – questions are bound to arise.

Congress allies like SP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, CPI(ML) and CPIM, however, welcomed the protest.

TMC deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, told The Indian Express that the party supports the movement being led by the angry youth and that it was a reality check for the government. “There have been paper leaks every year. Children have killed themselves and yet there is no accountability,” said Ghose.

“The RJD and our leader Tejashwi Yadav has been protesting against the government on the issue of paper leaks. In democracy, everyone has a right to protest,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

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P Lok Sabha member Rajeev Rai said it was a “warning” for the government. “The youth have come out against paper leaks and that should make the government introspect. In the 1970s, we saw the JP movement and now we are saying this. The government should take note of the people’s anger.”

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that “cockroaches shouldn’t be underestimated” and this is the warning given by the agitation at Jantar Mantar. “Those whom we call the destiny-makers and future of the country — thousands of young people — have come out on the streets in the scorching heat, carrying their pain and worries about their future,” Thackeray said in a statement.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said that the protest is an expression of anger and frustration experienced by the youth. “Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi government should address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister immediately,” said Kejriwal.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, said, “…Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and be held accountable for the continuing education crisis.”

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A CPI(M) MP, who did not wish to be named, said any movement should be welcomed. “We will support such a movement and so should other pro-democracy forces,” said the MP.