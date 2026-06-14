After initial rejection, Cockroach Janta Party gets police nod for Jaipur protest, participants capped at 800

After initially rejecting the group’s request, Jaipur police on Sunday granted permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest in Jaipur on Monday.

The approval, however, has come with quite some riders, including an unusual cap on the number of protesters: 800. Other conditions include no DJs, no rally, no disruption of traffic.

“The programme should be completely maryadit (decorous) and should totally keep in mind Indian culture. It should be seemit (limited) and sanyamit (restrained) so that traffic and public movement is not disrupted and unnecessary lawazma (crowding) is avoided,” read one of the nearly two dozen directions.

The permission has been granted for a protest between 3 pm and 7 pm. The organisers will also have to follow the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. In case of a violation, they will be penalised. Additionally, approval will be revoked if complaints are received from students or members of the public, police said.

“Carrying sticks, batons and other weapons during the programme” has also been prohibited. “No objectionable slogans or speeches, or objectionable material should be made or distributed during the programme, nor should any criticism be directed at any particular community. Complete communal harmony and punctuality should be ensured during the event,” the directions read.

The organisers have also been directed to ensure security during the programme at their own end, and to ensure that the rules and regulations concerning cigarettes and smoking, as well as the Motor Vehicles Act, are followed. Additionally, the permission letter also cites some judgments and directions by the High Court and the state government concerning public protests.

Apart from CJP president Abhijeet Dipke, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to be present at the protest.

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Earlier, citing law and order, Jaipur police had declined permission for the CJP protest.

In its letter to CJP representative late on Saturday, Jaipur police had said that, “On the basis of facts/circumstances revealed by the investigation, it is not possible to give permission for dharna/demonstration at Shaheed Smarak, Government Hostel, Jaipur from the law-and-order point of view.”

Subsequently, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had said that if the permission is not given, they will join CJP president Abhijeet Dipke in going to the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Monday, with the tricolour in one hand and Constitution in the other, and seek permission once again.

After the permission was granted, programme convernor Deepak Baliyan said that the Cockroach Janta Party is an organisation that believes in democratic values and has decided to present its views in a peaceful and disciplined manner. He said, “Full compliance with all rules and conditions set by the police administration will be ensured,” and asked CJP members to “fully cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order, traffic management, and public peace during the demonstration”.

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Ranka said, “This protest is being organised to address important issues concerning the youth, students, parents, and ordinary citizens. The primary objective of this protest is to draw the attention of the government and administration to issues such as rising unemployment, the chaos in the education system, paper leaks in recruitment exams, injustices against youth, and various other issues of public interest.”