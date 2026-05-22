‘Will get you killed in America’: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke says he is getting death threats

Abhijeet Dipke death threat: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he is receiving threat to his life.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readMay 22, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke Cockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (X@abhijeet_dipke)
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he is receiving death threats. Posting screenshots of WhatsApp messages that appeared to threaten him, Dipke on X said: “Receiving death threats now.” One of the messages that was sent in Hindi, read: “Listen, you will get paid to close the account. Otherwise, we can get you killed even in America.” Another message read: “We have your number. It won’t take us time to find your house.”

 

 

 

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