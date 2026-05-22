‘Will get you killed in America’: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke says he is getting death threats

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he is receiving death threats. Posting screenshots of WhatsApp messages that appeared to threaten him, Dipke on X said: “Receiving death threats now.” One of the messages that was sent in Hindi, read: “Listen, you will get paid to close the account. Otherwise, we can get you killed even in America.” Another message read: “We have your number. It won’t take us time to find your house.”

Receiving death threats now. pic.twitter.com/agCy94jXEf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 22, 2026