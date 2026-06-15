Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during Jaipur protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people during a protest in Jaipur. Supporters were carrying Dipke on shoulders when the alleged incident took place.

Dipke said: “I was beaten while I was entering. Bhale kitna hamla ho, humein haath nahi uthana hai. Haath darpok log uthate hain. Ek nahi sau hamle karlo, humein chup nahi kar sakte. (No matter how many attacks take place, we shouldn’t raise our hands. Scared people resort to violence. Carry out not one but hundred attacks, but we won’t be silenced)”.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.