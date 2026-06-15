Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during Jaipur protest

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (ANI/File Photo)Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (ANI/File Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people during a protest in Jaipur. Supporters were carrying Dipke on shoulders when the alleged incident took place.

Dipke said: “I was beaten while I was entering. Bhale kitna hamla ho, humein haath nahi uthana hai. Haath darpok log uthate hain. Ek nahi sau hamle karlo, humein chup nahi kar sakte. (No matter how many attacks take place, we shouldn’t raise our hands. Scared people resort to violence. Carry out not one but hundred attacks, but we won’t be silenced)”.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

During the protest meet, Dipke raised the issue of the NEET paper leak.

“Rajasthan minister says NEET leak is no big deal. You’ve sent your kids to America, I was in the USA, I’ve studied with them. A school in Jhalwar collapsed last year killing 6-7 students, but had there been an MLA’s kids…

I want to ask mahamanav, you stopped Russia Ukraine war but you couldn’t stop paper leaks. You call me Pakistani, those gathered here as Pakistani, and you brand media which asks questions as Pakistani,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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