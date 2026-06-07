‘This doesn’t end here’: After first CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke reiterates demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke led a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after the social-media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged its first major ground demonstration in Delhi, the youth pressure group’s founder Abhijeet Dipke Sunday reiterated a strict seven-day ‘ultimatum’ demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Thanking supporters for gathering at Jantar Mantar despite Saturday’s blistering summer heat, Dipke, who flew back to India just minutes before the protest began, warned that a wave of relentless demonstrations would follow if the minister does not step down.

“Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite,” Dipke wrote in a post on X.