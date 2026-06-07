‘This doesn’t end here’: After first CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke reiterates demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit
Following a ground demonstration at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is reportedly planning similar protests until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns or is sacked.
A day after the social-media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged its first major ground demonstration in Delhi, the youth pressure group’s founder Abhijeet Dipke Sunday reiterated a strict seven-day ‘ultimatum’ demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Thanking supporters for gathering at Jantar Mantar despite Saturday’s blistering summer heat, Dipke, who flew back to India just minutes before the protest began, warned that a wave of relentless demonstrations would follow if the minister does not step down.
“Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite,” Dipke wrote in a post on X.
Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite.
Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our… pic.twitter.com/eudgmDvdzC
“Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our collective presence to express their sheer anger and frustration at the education system. Change cannot happen if we don’t make our voices heard,” he added.
“I want to thank each and every one of you who braved the hot summer sun, young kids and students included, and proved that a peaceful protest is our greatest strength. The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches don’t ever need to fear them,” Dipke said.
“But this doesn’t end here. Dharmendra Pradhan has wronged an entire generation. If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground,” he added.
Minister Pradhan has been under fire for a series of recent controversies, including the leak of NEET-UG questions and the chaos and confusion surrounding the on-screen marking system used in CBSE’s Class 12 exam.
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Dipke, who hails from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad), is understood to be planning similar protests, possibly on a weekly basis, till Pradhan either steps down on his own or is removed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sources from the group said a structured plan regarding the way forward was likely to be chalked out over the coming days, and the broad contours of this would be announced by Dipke later on Sunday.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More