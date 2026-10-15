In shift on CJP, Congress sent invite to Abhijeet Dipke for Rahul Gandhi’s high tea

Signalling a shift in its approach towards the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Congress is learnt to have made an attempt to reach out to the group’s leader, Abhijeet Dipke, on Tuesday to invite him and the CJP to a high tea hosted by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for leaders of the INDIA bloc, civil society representatives and student leaders.

Most of the Congress leadership had been skeptical of the CJP, which emerged as a social media trend in May and then went on to lead the demonstration against exam paper leaks at Jantar Mantar in June-July resulting in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister.

A large section of the Congress leadership still views the CJP as an offshoot or front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Nevertheless, the party was keeping a close eye on the October 10 protest called by the CJP in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The massive security lockdown and police crackdown — an estimated 7,000 people were detained across the city — ensured the protest could not take place the way it was planned. The Congress’s assessment was that the CJP could not mobilise a huge number of people, unlike the earlier Jantar Mantar protests in June-July.

The first signal of a shift in the Congress approach came from Gandhi himself on Monday when he, while addressing a press conference, said “all protests (against the CEC) are part of just one protest”.

“There are no parallel protests, there is one protest… We do not care who you are, which formation you come from… If you are protecting the Constitution, as we are… we are with you, we will support you, we will help you, we will protect you. And, we expect the same from you. This is an expression of our love for the Indian people,” Gandhi said before leading a massive street protest.

The CJP stayed away from the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court on Monday. The assessment of the Congress leadership was that Monday’s protest was a success in terms of mobilisation.

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On Tuesday morning, the Congress decided to reach out to the CJP and invite its leaders to the high tea hosted by Gandhi. Sources said the Congress urged lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan to play the role of intermediary and reach out to Dipke.

Sources close to Bhushan said a request from the Congress to reach out had indeed come, but Dipke was in Maharashtra and senior CJP leaders including Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were in police custody for staging a flash protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sources in the Congress, however, claimed contact was made but Dipke was not enthusiastic.

The Congress reachout was nevertheless interesting, given that an influential section of the party’s leadership had, in the past, felt the party should not cede Opposition political space to the CJP. The assessment now is that the campaign demanding scrapping of SIR and resignation of the CEC is firmly led by the INDIA bloc, and it should rally all forces and forge a united front.

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On Wednesday, Gandhi condemned the arrest of CJP leaders, sending out yet another signal. “Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” he posted on X.

“Thank you, LoP @RahulGandhi sir, for speaking out against the illegal arrest of @AshutoshRanka & @SauravDassss,” Dipke replied. In a video message posted on social media, Dipke also asked all “patriots and those who love the Tricolour” to gather at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday (October 16). He appealed to them to carry the national flag with them, and called for “Tiranga marches” in other cities as well.