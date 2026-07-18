‘If Modi won’t sack Dharmendra Pradhan, he is responsible too’: Abhijeet Dipke to Express

Reported by Sirupa Goswami

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday escalated its agitation over alleged examination paper leaks, shifting its demand from the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Speaking exclusively to The Indian Express, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Centre of suppressing a peaceful movement and alleged that Wangchuk had been “illegally detained”. He also vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike and confirmed that the party’s planned protest march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead despite not having official permission.

The development comes after Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site on the 21st day of his hunger strike, saying the move was carried out on the directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts because of his deteriorating health condition. The police appealed to protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar peacefully.

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‘Modi is also responsible’

Asked why the party had broadened its demand from Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation to seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, Dipke said the government’s response to the protest had prompted the change.

“We thought that Prime Minister would sack Dharmendra Pradhan, but clearly instead of sacking him, they forcibly dragged Sonam Wangchuk, they attacked students. Now it is very clear Narendra Modi doesn’t want to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, so he is also responsible for the death of more than 20 students and he is a dictatorial person, and that is why we will demand his resignation.”

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The Cockroach Janta Party has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar since June 28, demanding examination reforms and Pradhan’s resignation over repeated paper leak allegations.

Ink attack ‘shows they are scared’

During the protest on Saturday, Dipke was also targeted in an ink attack.

Asked about the incident, he said he viewed it as an indication that the movement was making an impact.

“Someone just put ink on me. I don’t know why they are so scared. But I would say, ink is a sign of bravery, and a sign of how successful this movement has been despite all the attempts.”

He added, “You can see there are thousands of people here. They took away Sonam sir forcibly and still people are here, and we are not going to back off. They can throw ink, they can attack us, they can physically harm us, but we are not going to back off.”

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‘Will go on stage only when Sonam sir returns’

Dipke alleged that Wangchuk had been taken away against his wishes and said he would not return to the protest stage until the activist was released.

“He wants to come back. So whenever he will be released, he will come back; he has been illegally detained by the administration, and whenever he will come back, only then will I go on the stage; otherwise I will not go on the stage.”

When asked whether he would continue his own indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk’s return, Dipke replied with a one-word answer: “Yes, I will continue.”

July 20 March ‘is on’

Despite uncertainty over official permission for the proposed July 20 march to Parliament, Dipke insisted the programme would proceed.

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When asked whether another confrontation with police could occur if permission was denied, he questioned the legality of the police action earlier in the day.

“The Delhi Police did not have the permission to take Sonam Wangchuk away. Sonam sir also didn’t give his consent. So, how can they do that?”

Asked if the march was still planned, Dipke said, “It’s on, and we will walk to the Parliament.”

The removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar sparked protests by supporters and criticism from several Opposition leaders, who accused the Centre of suppressing a peaceful demonstration. Delhi Police, however, maintained that Wangchuk was shifted to hospital solely on medical grounds and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions.