Cockroach Janata Party Protest Live Updates: Demonstration at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press briefing at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Cockroach Janata Party Protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement founded by Boston University graduate and digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke, is holding a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6, with participants demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was announced by the party through its X handle. Ahead of the demonstration, founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was returning to India to participate in the event leaving ‘his fate to hands of the constitution’.

Story continues below this ad The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive, regulatory and crowd-control measures in connection with the proposed protest. The Cockroach Janta Party traces its origins to remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a hearing, when he compared young unemployed youth with fake law degrees to cockroaches. The comment sparked online discussions and eventually inspired the formation of the ‘satirical political movement’. What began as an internet-driven campaign has since grown into a sizeable online community. The party claims to have attracted millions of supporters across social media platforms, with its Instagram account alone drawing more than 8 million followers. The movement has also received support from several public figures, including social activist Sonam Wangchuk and actor Prakash Raj.