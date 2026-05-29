Odisha police crack cyber fraud. Then, a Cockroach Janata Party angle emerges

Police say accused made fraudulent link for youths to ‘join’ the ‘movement’, used it to access people’s phones.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarMay 29, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Odisha police crack cyber fraud. Then, a Cockroach Janata Party angle emergesIn the case, they managed to install an APK file disguised as a vehicle challan message into a person’s phone. (Image generated using AI)
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When the police in Bhubaneswar arrested four people from West Bengal and Jharkhand, it initially appeared to be a routine cyber fraud. Further investigation would, however, reveal something more curious.

Taking advantage of the growing buzz around the Cockroach Janata Party, the scamsters are suspected of duping several youths by setting up fraudulent links.

The accused have been identified as Nadia resident Ayan Nandi and three men from Jharkhand, Allaudin Ansari (36), Abhisek Kumar Das (21) and Birendra Das (20).

“Since the Cockroach Janta Party is trending and youths are being attracted in large numbers, the accused opened a fraudulent link and asked people to join the ‘movement’. We suspect they committed fraud through the link, and a probe is on into that aspect,” said Suchismita Das, the assistant police commissioner, Cyber police station, Bhubaneswar.

Police sources said the accused were allegedly disguising APK (Android package kit) files in the link and using that to dupe people by hacking their phones and stealing money. APK files are notorious since they can be used by hackers to gain unauthorised access to a person’s phone, including sensitive information such as bank details and OTPs.

Also Read | ‘Have to distinguish between blocking tweet vs account’: Delhi HC on Cockroach Janta Party X case

Some of the accused have previous criminal records, police said. One of the cases pertains to an investment fraud in which they duped a retired government official out of Rs 26 lakh. In another case, they managed to install an APK file disguised as a vehicle challan message into a person’s phone.

Police said one of the accused, Ayan Nandi, runs a technology firm that faces 14 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, including from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

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In another case, where they allegedly pocketed Rs 40 lakh, Abhishek Das managed to access people’s phones by getting them to install a mobile app.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

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