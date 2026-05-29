Odisha police crack cyber fraud. Then, a Cockroach Janata Party angle emerges

In the case, they managed to install an APK file disguised as a vehicle challan message into a person’s phone. (Image generated using AI)

When the police in Bhubaneswar arrested four people from West Bengal and Jharkhand, it initially appeared to be a routine cyber fraud. Further investigation would, however, reveal something more curious.

Taking advantage of the growing buzz around the Cockroach Janata Party, the scamsters are suspected of duping several youths by setting up fraudulent links.

The accused have been identified as Nadia resident Ayan Nandi and three men from Jharkhand, Allaudin Ansari (36), Abhisek Kumar Das (21) and Birendra Das (20).

“Since the Cockroach Janta Party is trending and youths are being attracted in large numbers, the accused opened a fraudulent link and asked people to join the ‘movement’. We suspect they committed fraud through the link, and a probe is on into that aspect,” said Suchismita Das, the assistant police commissioner, Cyber police station, Bhubaneswar.