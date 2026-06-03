Journalist, IIT-ian among spokespersons named by Cockroach Party ahead of Saturday’s protest

The announcement around the details of the "plan of action" has come in Das's address in a press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, where he outlined plans for Dipke's arrival in the national capital. (Photo Credits: FIle/PTI Screengrab)

An investigative journalist, an author and an IIT-ian have been named as spokespersons by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the youth-led protest movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, ahead of its planned demonstration in Delhi on Saturday, June 6.

Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been appointed chief spokesperson, while political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former McKinsey consultant and IIT Kanpur alumnus Ashutosh Ranka will also represent the movement, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement on X, the party said they will represent the movement before the public and media as it seeks to “change the political discourse of India” through a new generation of leaders.