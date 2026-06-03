Journalist, IIT-ian among spokespersons named by Cockroach Party ahead of Saturday’s protest

The party said they will represent the movement before the public and media as it seeks to "change the political discourse of India" through a new generation of leaders.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST
cjp cockroach party abhijeet dipke sourav dasThe announcement around the details of the "plan of action" has come in Das's address in a press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, where he outlined plans for Dipke's arrival in the national capital. (Photo Credits: FIle/PTI Screengrab)
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An investigative journalist, an author and an IIT-ian have been named as spokespersons by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the youth-led protest movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, ahead of its planned demonstration in Delhi on Saturday, June 6.

Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been appointed chief spokesperson, while political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former McKinsey consultant and IIT Kanpur alumnus Ashutosh Ranka will also represent the movement, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement on X, the party said they will represent the movement before the public and media as it seeks to “change the political discourse of India” through a new generation of leaders.

Protest to ask Education Minister’s resignation

The planned protest centres on a demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Dipke, currently based in Boston, had told The Indian Express earlier that he intends to stage a peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar and is prepared for possible police action, including detention.

Protest plans announced

The announcement around the details of the “plan of action” has come in Das’s address in a press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, where he outlined plans for Dipke’s arrival in the national capital.

According to PTI, Das said Dipke is scheduled to land in Delhi at 8 am on June 6 and has called on supporters to gather at the airport before proceeding towards Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Das said that Dipke has “called upon his supporters” to receive him at the airport and join him, along with activist Sonam Wangchuk, and proceed to the Police Station. “We invite everyone from all political parties to be part of the protest,”  PTI also reported him saying.

Wangchuk backs movement

The movement has also received support from climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk said he would join the June 6 protest if Pradhan does not resign by June 5, adding that he was convinced the group represented concerns of Indian youth rather than any external agenda.

 

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Dipke first announced his return to India earlier this week, urging supporters to join what he described as a peaceful constitutional movement focused on accountability in the education sector.

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