Kochi: Major fire breaks out at under-construction building

A major fire broke out in an under-construction building in Kochi late on Tuesday night. The blaze was reported in Sands Infinit, a proposed 30-storey building.
Fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Eloor are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. The fire is not under control yet.
An Instagram user put out a post saying one of the towers had caught fire.
Major fire outbreak at Sands Infra, commercial tower under construction inside Smart City. Seems to be a major fire gutting top 4 floors of one of the 30 storeyed towers. The twin tower project is to become the tallest commercial space in south India and was nearing completion. 5 units of fire force at the site. No casualties reported.
Sands Infinit, by Sands Infra developers, is touted to be among the tallest twin IT towers in south India. Rising to a height of 152 meters, it aims to create workspace for around 25,000 employees.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
