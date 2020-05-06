Kochi: Major fire breaks out at under-construction building

Fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Eloor are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. (Photo: Screengrab) Fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Eloor are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. (Photo: Screengrab)

A major fire broke out in an under-construction building in Kochi late on Tuesday night. The blaze was reported in Sands Infinit, a proposed 30-storey building.

Fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Eloor are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. The fire is not under control yet.

An Instagram user put out a post saying one of the towers had caught fire.

Sands Infinit, by Sands Infra developers, is touted to be among the tallest twin IT towers in south India. Rising to a height of 152 meters, it aims to create workspace for around 25,000 employees.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

