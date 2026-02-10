Cocaine seller flew under the radar till fake currency he deposited at PNB branch gave him away

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Questioning of a private factory driver about counterfeit currency he deposited in a bank led Jammu and Kashmir police to the recovery of nearly two kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 19 crore in Samba district.
Police identified the driver as Dil Mohammad, who was presently residing on the outskirts of Jammu city. On Monday, police said that the manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Bari Brahmana had, on February 3, lodged a written complaint about the deposit of fake currency notes amounting to Rs 9,000.
Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bari Brahmana police station and an investigation was initiated.
During the investigation, police obtained bank account statements of the accused from two banks. A scrutiny of these accounts revealed balances of approximately Rs 18 lakh in J&K Bank and Rs 2.4 lakh in PNB.
Considering that the accused is a driver by profession, and to ascertain the source of these substantial bank balances, the Samba SSP constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been selling cocaine for some time and the deposits were proceeds of drug trafficking, police said.
Further, on his disclosure, police recovered two packets of cocaine in cardboard wrapped with cellotape weighing approximately 1.9 kg, hidden in the garage of a local factory where the accused was working as a driver.
Police seized the contraband on the spot in the presence of a magistrate, following due legal procedure. Accordingly, relevant sections of the NDPS Act were added. Further investigation in the case is in progress.
