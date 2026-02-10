Cocaine seller flew under the radar till fake currency he deposited at PNB branch gave him away

During the investigation, police obtained bank account statements of the accused from two banks. A scrutiny of these accounts revealed balances of approximately Rs 18 lakh in J&K Bank and Rs 2.4 lakh in PNB.

Questioning of a private factory driver about counterfeit currency he deposited in a bank led Jammu and Kashmir police to the recovery of nearly two kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 19 crore in Samba district.

Police identified the driver as Dil Mohammad, who was presently residing on the outskirts of Jammu city. On Monday, police said that the manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Bari Brahmana had, on February 3, lodged a written complaint about the deposit of fake currency notes amounting to Rs 9,000.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bari Brahmana police station and an investigation was initiated.