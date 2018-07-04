Sting stay hearing: Delhi High Court refers to deer in headlights

“You (media) are in the game. You are out to unravel what everyone else is doing. You are as much a public figure as a politician,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said. (File) “You (media) are in the game. You are out to unravel what everyone else is doing. You are as much a public figure as a politician,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said. (File)

Asking the Dainik Bhaskar Corporation Limited why an interim stay against the release of a Cobrapost sting documentary allegedly featuring it should continue in its favour when 44 other publications have not enjoyed the same benefit, the Delhi High Court Tuesday remarked that a public official caught in a sting is made to look like a deer caught in the headlights of a vehicle but when it involves a journalist or a publication “then you call it entrapment”.

“You (media) are in the game. You are out to unravel what everyone else is doing. You are as much a public figure as a politician,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said, adding “since when have pressmen become so thin-skinned”.

The bench’s observations came on web portal Cobrapost’s appeal against a single-judge interim order restraining it from releasing in public a set of sting videos of senior officials of media organisations, purportedly talking to an undercover reporter regarding a proposal to promote “Hindutva” politics and content criticising leaders of political parties in return for money.

The Cobrapost submitted that the single-judge bench erroneously passed the order, imposing prior restraint on the portal’s fundamental right to speech, without giving it an opportunity to be heard.

