Coast Guard commissions interceptor boat in Surat

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar(centre) with coast gaurd officials during the commissioning of the interceptor boat on Tuesday. (Express photo)

An indigenously built interceptor boat was handed over to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at an event at Hazira in Surat district on Tuesday. The vessel will operate from Gujarat under the control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North-West) of the ICG, a Defence release said. Built by Larsen and Toubro at its Hazira plant, the interceptor boat C-454 was commissioned by Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar in presence of Commander Coast Guard Region (NW) Inspector General Rakesh Pal, and other officials.

“ICG is important for the security of our country. I feel that the quality of this boat is up to the mark and will also increase the strength of the coast guard,” Tomar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said. Tomar added the interceptor boat will ensure maritime security of Gujarat’s 1,600-km coastline. Inspector General Rakesh Pal said the interceptor boat has state-of-the-art elements in terms of engine, navigation system or weaponry system and was “another feather in the cap of the state of Gujarat”.

“After getting an intelligence input, the boat can swiftly and immediately reach to the location. The alloy used in this ship is 2.5 times lighter, as a result of which the speed increases with short time and it can run deep into the sea. Its capacity is it can run 24 hours without outsider logistic support. At the time of need, we can use this boat to reach to the international boundary,” he said.

There are a total of 16 interceptor boats with the ICG in Gujarat. “It will also get two more ships in March and June next year and this will add more in terms of the security of our country. The sea in India is the prominent gateway to the world. The maritime trade and commerce had played an important role in the growth of Gujarat. Various new threats had emerged at the Indian coast, making coastal security a critical responsibility in addition to our mandated roles such as search and rescue, pollution response etc. Our capacity building in all spheres is essentially focused on making our seas safer and conducive activities in law enforcement and maritime commerce,” Commander Inspector General Pal said.

Mohammed Danish, the Assistant Commanding Officer of the newly commissioned vessel, said, “The boat has two riffles and single pistol, 12.7 mm heavy machine gun (Prahari) on board as main armament. It can run at the speed of 45 knots (or 85 kilometres per hour). This boat (over 27 metres long) is made for interdiction (chase and catch) and for search and rescue. The ship is equipped with two twin diesel engines, twin water jet propulsion and has the endurance of 500 nautical miles at 25 knots of speed.”

