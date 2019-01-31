Coalition brings instability, an illness people got rid of: PM Narendra Modi

WITH OPPOSITION parties joining hands against the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed coalition governments, calling it the harbinger of instability and called it an “illness”.

Advertising

Addressing a public event after laying the foundation stone for the extension of Surat airport building, the Prime Minister attacked the idea of mahagathbandhan (grand coalition) and said, “Tees saalon tak humare desh mein asthirta ka daur raha, trishanku sarkar rahi, kisiko purn bahumat nahi mila. Jod todkar sarkare chalai gayi. Desh vahi ka vahi atak gaya aur kuch baton mein piche chala gaya. Peechle saare chaar saalon mein hum aagey badh paa rahe hein. Uska ek kaaran hain ki desh ki janta ne trishanku ki tees saal purani bimari ko desh se mukt kar diya aur samajhdari se vote dala aur purn bahumat de kar ke sarkar banayi (For 30 years there was instability in our country as there were coalition governments. Nobody got full majority. With the support of different parties, the government was functioning. The country stagnated, and in few areas it got left behind. In the past four and half years, we have been able to move ahead, and the only reason behind it is that the people eradicated the 30-year-old illness of coalition governments. People showed sagacity and voted in a way that led to the formation of a full majority government).”

Listing the “strengths” of a majority government vis-a-vis a coalition, Modi said his government was accountable and answerable to the people since it is a government of full majority and therefore cannot make excuses.

“Purn bahumat ki sarkar jawabdeh hein. Aaj koi mujhe aa kar ke pooch sakta hai batao Modiji pichle 4.5 salon mein aapne kya kiya? Agar purn bahumat ki sarkar na hoti toh Modiji aaram se keh deta ki arre bhai mili-juli sarkar hai, kuch faisle karne padte hain… Ye nayi peedhi dekh sakti hai ki purn bahumat wali sarkar kaise faisle le sakti hai (A full majority government is answerable. Today, anyone can come to me and ask, Modiji what have you done in the past four-and-half years. If there was no full majority government, then Modiji would have said it is a coalition government, some decisions have to be taken… This new generation can see how a full majority government takes decisions),” he said.

Advertising

Claiming that his decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in 2016 led to fall in the prices of houses, the Prime Minister said that the measure helped in curbing money in the real-estate sector.