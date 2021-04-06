Coal scam: SC replaces judge

The decision comes after the Delhi High Court wrote to the Supreme Court, stating that the judge had been in the same post for a long period of time.

The Supreme Court Monday appointed two special judges to conduct the trial in the coal scam cases, replacing judge Bharat Parashar who has been hearing the cases since 2014. Judges Arun Bharadwaj and Sanjay Bansal, both district and sessions judges heading special CBI courts, will now hear over 40 cases relating to the scam. The decision comes after the Delhi High Court wrote to the Supreme Court, stating that the judge had been in the same post for a long period of time.

