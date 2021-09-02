Coal ‘scam’: Rujira says unable to travel to Delhi, cites Covid in reply to ED notice

Responding to summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam case, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira has expressed inability to appear before the agency’s office in Delhi citing the Covid situation.

The ED had summoned Abhishek, the Diamond Harbour MP, and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

“I am (a) mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put mine and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my residence since your organization has its office in the city and I reside here too. Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your enquiry, too, arises out of West Bengal. I assure you every cooperation from my side,” she wrote in the letter addressed to Sumat Prakash Jain, assistant director, ED, on Monday.

Rujira was asked to the appear before the ED in New Delhi on September 1, while her husband, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was asked to present himself before the agency on September 6.

Besides Rujira and Abhishek, several IPS officers have also been summoned by the Central agency.

Sanjay Basu, an advocate representing both Abhishek and his wife, has been summoned on Friday, September 3, while the Trinamool leader has been asked to appear next Monday.

On February 23 this year, the CBI had visited Abhishek’s house and had questioned his wife in connection with the case.

Narada case: Special court summons 2 ministers

The ED on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet in the Narada sting tapes case before a special court, naming state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and IPS officer SMH Mirza.

The court, in its order, said that the summons to Hakim, Mukherjee and Mitra should be served through the office of the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, while those for Chatterjee and Mirza should be sent directly to their respective addresses. (Express News Service)