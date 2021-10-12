Coal scam case: TMC MP’s wife exempted from court appearance

THE DELHI High Court Monday passed an order exempting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee from physical appearance before a court in Delhi, where she was summoned in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Rujira has approached the High Court against the complaint filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly not complying with the summons issued to her by the agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the trial court had directed her to appear before it personally on October 12.

Listing her petition for hearing on October 29, Justice Yogesh Khanna Monday granted exemption to Rujira from personal appearance after Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta requested the court to take the matter for hearing after Dussehra holidays and submitted that she may not appear in person in the meantime.