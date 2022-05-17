Coal scam case: Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED

In a relief to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate, which wants to question him and his wife in connection with a coal scam case, to do so in Kolkata and not in Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit stayed the Delhi High Court order which had refused to quash the summons issued to them to appear before the agency in Delhi.

The bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudanshu Dhulia, however, imposed stringent conditions like police security for the interrogators and allowed the agency to approach it if there was any obstruction or interference.

“We are putting the matter in perspective, when you summon for interrogation you have nothing against that person or putting the man in the slot as an accused. It is a general interrogation – it can be as a witness and after interrogation can provide such information that he becomes an accused. As an accused you can procure custody, but when the man is not in the capacity of an accused can you insist on calling them to your office,” Justice Lalit remarked.

The court also directed that in case any complaint is filed or is likely to be filed against officials involved in the interrogation, no coercive action of any kind will be initiated by the police or any state machinery against such officials without informing the court.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the suggestion to question the duo in Kolkata. “In a case like this, the offence has taken place in the territory of Delhi, investigation is in Delhi, his address in Delhi, he is very influential – related to the highest machinery in the state,” said Raju. Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The bench, however, said it would have allowed the prayer if the agency had named them as accused, but it had not done so yet