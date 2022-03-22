Coal pilferage case: Questioned by ED for 8 hrs, Abhishek Banerjee hits back at BJP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at its New Delhi office for nearly eight hours in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Abhishek (34), nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, entered the new office of the central agency in central Delhi around 11am and left shortly before 8pm.

He was accompanied by his security personnel and legal team. Officials said Banerjee’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was confronted with some “evidences” gathered by investigators.

His role and links with other accused in the case are being investigated, they said. Abhishek, told reporters while exiting the ED office that he was a “law-abiding citizen and hence he has cooperated in the investigation”.

“If they (BJP) think they will put agencies to scare me, to put me on the back foot, they are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

He said his wife Rujira, summoned for questioning in this case on Tuesday, will “not be coming” as she has to take care of their two-and-half-year-old kid. She will send her reply to the investigating officer through email, he said.