Coaching classes seek Maharashtra govt nod to reopen: ‘70% business hit in lockdown’

(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representatioanl)

Coaching classes across Maharashtra have suffered about 70 per cent losses in business due to the lockdown enforced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) said on Monday.

Even as the state government has made announcements regarding reopening of schools, colleges, factories, transport facilities and others, it has not given any clarity on coaching classes, MCOA president Sachin Karnavat said. The association has urged the state government to allow reopening of coaching classes in orange and green zones, and release guidelines for those based out of red zones. Karnavat said classes were ready to implement suggestions on installation of sanitisation machines, making masks and gloves compulsory, besides maintaining social distancing.

“When the state government asked educational institutions to shut down in early march, it had mentioned that coaching classes must also shut down. We duly complied with the instructions and we have been closed since. However, even after four months, there is no clarity on what the classes should do,” Karnavat said, adding that 70 per cent business has been affected across the state.

There are nearly 98,000 coaching class owners in Maharashtra, employing 15 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff and tutor 1.5 crore students every year, he said.

The association has also asked the School Education department to clarify which part of the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 will be cut for the present academic year. “The state education department has announced that 20 per cent of syllabus for board exams will be cut, in line with the move adopted by CBSE and ICSE boards. While these boards have announced reduction in their curriculum, the state government has not made similar announcements…,” Karnavat said.

The association has also urged the government to reduce the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on them. “If the government waives off 18 per cent GST, class owners will reduce the fees by the same rate and will be a huge relief for parents,” the association said.

