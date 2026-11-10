CO2 emissions from fossil fuels projected to decline in 2026: Study

Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are projected to be slightly lower than 2025, in part because of supply shocks created by the US-Iran conflict and the growing footprint of renewable energy sources, reveals a new study by the Global Carbon Budget.

Released at the COP31 climate meeting in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday, the study said carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels in 2026 was expected to be 38.2 billion tonnes, 0.4% lower than the 38.4 billion tonnes measured for 2025.

India was the only major emitter whose fossil fuel emissions were expected to grow in 2026. The study said India’s fossil fuel emissions in 2026 were likely to be 4.4% higher than the previous year, while China, the United States, European Union and Japan are expected to see declines, the study said. India’s growth this year is higher than the 3.5% average annual growth it registered over the last one decade, it said.

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While the small dip of 0.4% in global CO2 emissions might appear to be an encouraging signal from a climate change perspective, researchers behind the study clarified that it is most likely a short-term consequence of the ongoing conflict.

“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, director of the Global Carbon Budget Office at the University of Exeter, who led the study.

The expected marginal decline in CO2 emissions from fossil fuels this year would be the first since 2020, when the Covid19 pandemic had resulted in a 2% drop, the biggest year-on-year decline measured so far.

Similar small declines have been witnessed in 1992, 2009, 1981, 1974, and 1998, all associated with some kind of global churn that affected industrial activity and led to reduced fuel usage.

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Such reductions in fossil fuel emissions have remained single-year aberrations, caused by some temporary disruption, and have resumed on their upward trajectory after that.

“The long-term answer remains the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies. While renewables and electric vehicles are increasingly offsetting growth in energy demand, further acceleration is needed if global emissions are to peak and enter a sustained decline,” he said.

Besides, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are only one, though dominant, part of the larger basket of greenhouse gas emissions which are responsible for causing global warming.

Carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere from lots of processes other than fossil fuel burning, like industrial and chemical processes, cutting down of forests, land degradation, and even agricultural changes.

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Also, there are at least five other major greenhouse gases besides carbon dioxide that have significant bearing on global warming.

The Global Carbon Budget study restricts itself only to measuring carbon dioxide emissions from burning of fossil fuels and some other sources. It is only the fossil fuel-related CO2 emissions that have shown a decline.

The overall emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, as pointed out by the State of the Climate Report released on Monday.

That report, an annual publication of the World Meteorological Organisation, which, too, is released to coincide with the climate conference, said that the greenhouse gas emissions had touched a new high in 2025, and early indications for 2026 suggested that it would continue to increase this year as well.

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Scientific assessments had found that the world needed to cut its annual greenhouse gas emissions by almost a half from 2019 levels by 2030 to give itself minimal chance to keep the rise in global temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times, a target defined in the Paris Agreement.

However, the annual emissions are still rising and current projections show that even in the best case scenario, not more than 2% reduction in annual emissions would be achieved by 2030.

“A drop in emissions in one year is not a peak unless it is driven by structural change. Accelerated deployment of solar, wind, batteries, and electric vehicles are pushing emissions down in dozens of countries, and slowing emissions growth in many more, but the changes are not sufficient to lock in a peak in global emissions,” Glen Peters, Research Professor at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway, said.