Co-operative sector leader’s suicide in Surat: Suspended cop arrested from highway in Maharashtra

The Surat district police arrested suspended police constable Vijay Shinde from Nasik Dhulia highway, in Maharashtra, late on Thursday night, in connection with the suicidal death of co-operative sector leader Durlabh Patel. So far, three out of ten accused have been arrested by the Surat district police in connection with the case. Suspended Police Inspector Laxmansinh Bodana of Rander police station and the other accused are absconding.

Shinde, a resident of Adajan area in Surat city, had earlier worked with Udhna police station before being suspended after his name came up in the police investigation.

Surat District Superintendent of Police Usha Rada said, “We have arrested constable Vijay Shinde from Maharashtra and our team reached Surat on Friday. We are also looking for the other accused including suspended Police Inspector Laxman Boadana.”

According to police, 74-year-old Durlabh Patel, a resident of Rander in Surat city, ended his life by jumping into lake at his own Jalaram Stone quarry at Khinjoroli village in Mandvi taluka of Surat district on September 8.

On the basis of a purported suicide note, Durlabh’s son Dharmesh Patel had lodged a complaint against ten persons which included land brokers and police officers, who were allegedly pressuring the deceased to sign a land deal document.

Mandvi police had registered an offence under IPC sections 306, 506(2), 114, 386, 270, 271,188, 201 and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Surat Rural Police had on September 14 arrested two accused, Raju Bharwad and Bhavesh Sawani, from the national highway at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail applications of suspended police constables of Rander police station Kiransinh Parmar and Ajay Bopala were rejected by Surat district court on Thursday.

