Co-op bank fraud: Maharashtra never bowed down before Delhi throne, says Sharad Pawar

A DAY after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of alleged money laundering against him, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that he would voluntarily visit the ED office in Mumbai on Friday despite not receiving any summons from the agency. Pawar claimed that he was volunteering to meet the ED, as he did not want the agency to believe that he had vanished or was avoiding an inquiry.

Advertising

In a veiled reference to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the 79-year-old told mediapersons in Mumbai: “Maharashtra is a state that follows the ethos of Chattrapati Shivaji. We have a history where we have never bowed down before the throne of Delhi.”

“I will cooperate fully with the investigating agency. I also want to understand what the exact crime is.”

“For the next one month, I will be campaigning across the state. I will be spending a lot of time outside Mumbai. In such a situation, if the ED decides to send me some sort of love message and in case I am not in Mumbai, they should not think that I have become invisible or am not traceable,” he added.

Advertising

“For this reason, I will personally go to the ED office at 2 pm on Friday and share all the information that the ED officials need from me. I am also ready to accept any other hospitality that they want to dole out to me,” the former Union minister said in an oblique reference to the manner in which former home minister P Chidambaram was arrested recently in the INX Media case.

Pawar claimed that the people of Maharashtra were wise enough to understand why he was being targeted. “Elections are just around the corner, nominations are to be filed soon. This issue has been raised at this juncture. People are wise enough to understand what it means,” he said.

Meanwhile, five NCP activists were detained as party workers staged a protest outside the ED’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday to condemn the registration of a money laundering case against party chief Sharad Pawar and 70 others.